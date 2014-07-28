Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine

97 says it all. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) 97 says it all. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Spicy? It has a kick, alright.

Vegetarian? Vegan? Yes, choices for both.

Clean environment?

97 says it all.

Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine, 2600 Poplar Ave. at the viaduct between Midtown and Chickasaw Gardens, earned the local High Score of the Week on its July 21 health inspection.

"We're all about bringing healthy choices to our customers," Abyssinia's Kalifa Badada said. "That's part of why we got the High Score."

Fourteen years ago, Badada's family introduced Midtown to Ethiopian cuisine. His uncle -- first generation Ethiopian -- opened Abyssinia in 2000. When his uncle retired in 2011, Badada grabbed hold of the reigns.

What sells: spicy chicken, lamb and salmon goulash (like a seafood stew).

What surprises: tasty vegetarian and vegan options.

The spicy lentil is my favorite. Whipped into the texture and color of baked beans, it's covered with a kickin' Ethiopian Buffalo-style sauce.

There are yellow peas, collard greens, cabbage, potato salad and beets.

"Here, you have so many vegetarian options that you're not restricted at all,"  Midtown customer Ruth Adcock said. "The spicy lentil, that is actually my favorite thing here."

WHAT ANDY LIKES: Spicy Lentil, Spicy Chicken, Spicy Lamb, Yellow Peas, Gluten-Free Bread/Tortillas, Buffet-Style Lunch.

SCORES OF THE WEEK:

Great American Cookie Company, 2760 N. Germantown Pkwy., Wolfchase Galleria, 100 on July 21

Yogurt Mountain, 5865 Poplar Ave., Poplar/Ridgeway Loop/East Memphis, 98 on July 23

Gigi's Cupcakes, 1680 Union Ave., Midtown Memphis, 98 on July 23

Taco Bell, 880 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 98 on July 24

La Michoacana, 4091 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 98 on July 23

Papa John's Pizza, 4213 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 98 on July 23

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant, 2600 Poplar Ave., Midtown Memphis, 97 on July 21

Katie's Kitchen, 9056 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN, 97 on July 22

Domino's Pizza, 308 New Byhalia Rd., Collierville, TN, 97 on July 24

Taco Bell, 3233 N. Thomas St., Frayser, 97 on July 21

Wendy's, 4320 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 97 on July 24

Yogurt In Love, 2760 N. Germantown Pkwy., Wolfchase Galleria, 96 on July 21

Pizza Hut, 1680 Union Ave., Midtown Memphis, 96 on July 23

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 5865 Poplar Ave., Poplar/Ridgeway Loop/East Memphis, 96 on July 23

O'Cielo Mexican Bar & Grill, 4672 American Way, Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 96 on July 22

Subway, 235 New Byhalia Rd., Collierville, TN, 96 on July 24

Ziparo's Catering, 2120 Merchant's Row, Germantown, TN, 96 on July 22

Cosmic Coconut, 5101 Sanderlin Ave., Sanderlin Centre/East Memphis, 96 on July 25

Waffle House, 5255 Summer Ave., East Memphis, 95 on July 22

Elwood's Shack, 4523 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 95 on July 23

Best Wings of Memphis, 3995 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 95 on July 21

Belmont Grill, 9102 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN, 94 on July 22

Taco Borolas, 4273 American Way, Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 94 on July 22

Holy Cow, 6560 Poplar Ave., Border of East Memphis and Germantown, 94 on July 25

Big Bill BBQ, 4101 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 93 on July 21

New China, 308 New Byhalia Rd., Collierville, TN, 93 on July 24

S & S BBQ, 4637 Boeingshire Dr., Whitehaven, 93 on July 23

Yum's Subs, 3141 S. Perkins Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 92 on July 24

Neo China, 4255 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 92 on July 24

El Toro Loco, 2617 Poplar Ave., Midtown Memphis, 90 on July 21

Captain JJ Fish & Chicken, 4109 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 90 on July 22

Genghis Grill, 5849 Poplar Ave., Poplar/Ridgeway Loop/East Memphis, 89 on July 23

Happy Wok, 3685 N. Watkins St., Frayser, 86 on July 21

Waffle House, 4314 American Way, Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 86 on July 22

Los Comales Taqueria, 2860 S. Perkins Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 83 on July 24

E's 24-Hour Café, 4969 Park Ave., East Memphis, 82 on July 21

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly