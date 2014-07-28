Andy's Restaurant Scorecard: Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine

97 says it all. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Spicy? It has a kick, alright.

Vegetarian? Vegan? Yes, choices for both.

Clean environment?

97 says it all.

Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine, 2600 Poplar Ave. at the viaduct between Midtown and Chickasaw Gardens, earned the local High Score of the Week on its July 21 health inspection.

"We're all about bringing healthy choices to our customers," Abyssinia's Kalifa Badada said. "That's part of why we got the High Score."

Fourteen years ago, Badada's family introduced Midtown to Ethiopian cuisine. His uncle -- first generation Ethiopian -- opened Abyssinia in 2000. When his uncle retired in 2011, Badada grabbed hold of the reigns.

What sells: spicy chicken, lamb and salmon goulash (like a seafood stew).

What surprises: tasty vegetarian and vegan options.

The spicy lentil is my favorite. Whipped into the texture and color of baked beans, it's covered with a kickin' Ethiopian Buffalo-style sauce.

There are yellow peas, collard greens, cabbage, potato salad and beets.

"Here, you have so many vegetarian options that you're not restricted at all," Midtown customer Ruth Adcock said. "The spicy lentil, that is actually my favorite thing here."

WHAT ANDY LIKES: Spicy Lentil, Spicy Chicken, Spicy Lamb, Yellow Peas, Gluten-Free Bread/Tortillas, Buffet-Style Lunch.

SCORES OF THE WEEK:

Great American Cookie Company, 2760 N. Germantown Pkwy., Wolfchase Galleria, 100 on July 21



Yogurt Mountain, 5865 Poplar Ave., Poplar/Ridgeway Loop/East Memphis, 98 on July 23



Gigi's Cupcakes, 1680 Union Ave., Midtown Memphis, 98 on July 23



Taco Bell, 880 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN, 98 on July 24



La Michoacana, 4091 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 98 on July 23



Papa John's Pizza, 4213 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 98 on July 23



Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant, 2600 Poplar Ave., Midtown Memphis, 97 on July 21



Katie's Kitchen, 9056 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN, 97 on July 22



Domino's Pizza, 308 New Byhalia Rd., Collierville, TN, 97 on July 24



Taco Bell, 3233 N. Thomas St., Frayser, 97 on July 21



Wendy's, 4320 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 97 on July 24



Yogurt In Love, 2760 N. Germantown Pkwy., Wolfchase Galleria, 96 on July 21



Pizza Hut, 1680 Union Ave., Midtown Memphis, 96 on July 23



Chipotle Mexican Grill, 5865 Poplar Ave., Poplar/Ridgeway Loop/East Memphis, 96 on July 23



O'Cielo Mexican Bar & Grill, 4672 American Way, Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 96 on July 22



Subway, 235 New Byhalia Rd., Collierville, TN, 96 on July 24



Ziparo's Catering, 2120 Merchant's Row, Germantown, TN, 96 on July 22



Cosmic Coconut, 5101 Sanderlin Ave., Sanderlin Centre/East Memphis, 96 on July 25



Waffle House, 5255 Summer Ave., East Memphis, 95 on July 22



Elwood's Shack, 4523 Summer Ave., Berclair/East Memphis, 95 on July 23



Best Wings of Memphis, 3995 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 95 on July 21



Belmont Grill, 9102 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN, 94 on July 22



Taco Borolas, 4273 American Way, Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 94 on July 22



Holy Cow, 6560 Poplar Ave., Border of East Memphis and Germantown, 94 on July 25



Big Bill BBQ, 4101 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 93 on July 21



New China, 308 New Byhalia Rd., Collierville, TN, 93 on July 24



S & S BBQ, 4637 Boeingshire Dr., Whitehaven, 93 on July 23



Yum's Subs, 3141 S. Perkins Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 92 on July 24



Neo China, 4255 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 92 on July 24



El Toro Loco, 2617 Poplar Ave., Midtown Memphis, 90 on July 21



Captain JJ Fish & Chicken, 4109 Elvis Presley Blvd., Whitehaven, 90 on July 22



Genghis Grill, 5849 Poplar Ave., Poplar/Ridgeway Loop/East Memphis, 89 on July 23



Happy Wok, 3685 N. Watkins St., Frayser, 86 on July 21



Waffle House, 4314 American Way, Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 86 on July 22



Los Comales Taqueria, 2860 S. Perkins Rd., Parkway Village/SE Memphis, 83 on July 24



E's 24-Hour Café, 4969 Park Ave., East Memphis, 82 on July 21

