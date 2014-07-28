Kids compete in drive, chip, and putt at Mirimichi

Kids ages 7-14 try to score points based on driving distance, and how close they can chip and putt. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC-TV) - More than 150 kids took part in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt contest Monday at Mirimichi Golf Course in Millington.

It's golf's version of the NFL's punt, pass, and kick competition. Kids ages 7-14 try to score points based on driving distance, and how close they can chip and putt.

The winner of this local qualifier goes to a regional qualifier, and each regional winner goes to the national finals in the spring during Masters Week at Augusta National.

Cam Lawrence won the girls age 10-11 group, and she was modest about her day.

"Well my drives turned out pretty bad, and my chips, but I got through putting and I did pretty well in that and that got my score higher," said Lawrence. "My hobby is golf, and to get better I need to do tournaments and just know what it's like to be a golfer."



Lawrence and the other winners will go to Smyrna, Tenn. for the regional competition. Some participants drove all the way from Georgia and North Carolina to compete.

