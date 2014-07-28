20+ witnesses, video will be used in Maurice Brown Sr.'s murder trial

The father of a missing 3-year-old boy faced a judge Tuesday. His son is still missing. INSIDE: Read the police affidavit, listen to an uncut interview with boy's father and Memphis police

The father of a missing Mid-South child is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

Father to appear in court, 3-year-old still missing

Breaking News from the Action News 5 newsroom...Memphis police confirm the child's body found in a dumpster earlier today is that of three year old Maurice Brown, Jr.

Breaking News from the Action News 5 newsroom... Memphis police confirm the child's body found in a dumpster earlier today is that of three year old Maurice Brown, Jr. The boy disappeared Sunday night. His

Memphis police confirm body found that of missing three year old

Memphis police confirm body found that of missing three year old

Action News 5 is learning much more about the evidence found in the home and car of Maurice Brown Sr., which led to his arrest. INSIDE: Read the search warrants for Maurice Brown Senior's apartment, car, and DNA.

(WMC-TV) – Action News 5 is learning much more about the evidence found in the home and car of Maurice Brown Sr., which led to his arrest. At first, police were invited inside the family's apartment as

Maurice Brown Sr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his son. In court on Monday, he pleaded not guilty.

(WMC) – Maurice Brown Jr. would have turned 6 years old just three days ago, but in 2012 his life was cut short. His body was found in a dumpster and his own father is charged with his murder. Maurice

Memphis police officers found 3-year-old Maurice Brown Jr.'s body in a dumpster the day after his father spoke with WMC Action News 5. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

"I'm hurt, I'm hurt, I'm hurt," Maurice Brown Sr. said in July 2012. "That was my man. That was my soul. I love him to death. He was a happy kid." (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The state plans to call more than 20 witnesses during Maurice Brown Sr.'s murder trial. The defense has at least one. Brown plans to take the stand in his own defense. Even before he testifies, though, the jury will have already heard from him.

Sixty potential jurors filtered into court on Monday. The 14 who get picked will decide a gruesome case.

The morning after his 3-year-old son, Maurice Brown Jr., disappeared from the family's apartment, Brown spoke to WMC Action News 5.

"I'm hurt, I'm hurt, I'm hurt," he said in July 2012. "That was my man. That was my soul. I love him to death. He was a happy kid."

Brown Sr. spoke those words as Memphis police officers searched for his boy, whose body was found in a dumpster a day later.

Investigators who collected evidence from his apartment described finding a significant amount of blood in the bedroom, bathroom, and living room. They believe it proves the child suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

Brown explained the blood as being from this cut on his finger, a work injury, he said. He told investigators his son was missing, perhaps taken by gang enemies.

"There's a lot of people that know me. There's a lot of people that hate me," he told WMC Action News 5 when his son went missing.

Prosecutors immediately subpoenaed WMC Action News 5 for the entire raw interview. They plan to play the whole thing for the jury during Brown's trial.

Though the judge warned all 60 potential jurors that the tape is not legal fact, saying, "The only evidence that you can consider is the witnesses that take the stand ... You can't use those other statements as proof in the case."

The trial is expected to begin Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. It should last into Saturday.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.