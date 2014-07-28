Olive Branch residents speak out against rezoning

The site of a proposed industrial park could bring hundreds of jobs to DeSoto County, but people living in the area near Olive Branch don't want it because they say it will bring a lot of traffic and headaches. They've already collected thousands of signatures against it.





Vicky Neyman's name is on the long list of signatures of people who don't want to see a new industrial park near the city.





"I live very close to that Hacks Cross intersection, and it's going to affect all of us," Neyman said.





A company wants to rezone the land for a business park. It could create hundreds to thousands of jobs and keep the tax rate down.





Neyman wants progress, but she is concerned the project would bring hundreds of trucks and cause traffic near the already busy intersection of Goodman and Hacks Cross roads.





"DeSoto County has not had a tax increase in eight years and it's because of economic growth," noted Vanessa Lynchard, DeSoto county administrator.





People against the project have more than 2,000 signatures against the rezoning, many collected this past weekend. County leaders tabled any decisions at their last board meeting after opposition.





"Some of the things that I've been hearing that disturb me are that it's going along the way of Lamar [Avenue] and Shelby Drive and [Highway] 78," Newman added.





"There were some issues with drainage and traffic that came up that the board wanted to know a little bit more about to make sure that they understood it before they took a vote on it," Lynchard said.





County leaders are going back over this project. They're expected to take up the issue again at their next meeting August 4.





