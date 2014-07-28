Dog makes miraculous recovery after locked in closet

Daniel Moore has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. (Photo Source: SCSO, WMC)

(WMC) - It's a miraculous recovery for an abused dog, just weeks after he was found starving inside a storage room.

Deputies say the dog's owner moved out of a rental home and left him to die.

Not every animal is as lucky as Wrigley and abuse stories often don't end well. But, fortunately, this one will soon have a new home.

The passive pit bull seems to know how far he's come. Since he first arrived at Animal Emergency Care on Summer Avenue severely malnourished, dehydrated and covered in feces and pressure sores.

"I've seen dogs in this condition before and when we start placing IV catheter, give them fluids and feed them -- they just die," said Animal Emergency Care Administrator Clarita Atkinson.

"Lenny," as he's now named, was rescued by Shelby County sheriff's deputies from a house in Raleigh where he was found in a locked storage room without lighting or ventilation.

"Lenny's been here about three weeks and has already gained about 20 pounds -- but he still has a lot of healing to do." said Atkinson. "He's kind of beat the odds to be here still with us."

Investigators say 30-year-old Daniel Moore is the one who left Lenny locked up after vacating the rented home. He has since been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Neighbors have the same wish for Lenny as those who've helped nurse him back to health; a loving family to provide him with a better life than the one he was living.

"I try not to pass judgement -- but it's hard in situations like this," added Atkinson.

The Humane Society will eventually help place Lenny with a new family once the vets say it's okay.

