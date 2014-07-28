Police confirm two separate shootings

(WMC) - Memphis police confirm that two men were shot Monday.

According to police, one man was shot in the leg near the 3100 block of Christine Road sometime Monday evening. The victim was not sent to the hospital.





Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to 4431 Smithridge Cove where one man was shot. He was sent to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.





No one has been arrested in either case.





