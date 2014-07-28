FedEx possibly facing new charges in assisting illegal pharmacies case

Federal authorities have charged FedEx Corp. with assisting illegal pharmacies by knowingly delivering dangerous drugs to customers without prescriptions.

According to the shipping giant, they intend to fight all charges. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - FedEx ships 10 million packages a day, all over the world. Earlier this month, a grand jury in San Francisco alleged that the company knowingly shipped prescription drugs to dealers and addicts from illegal online pharmacies.

Now, the government recently announced there could be new charges added to the indictment.

FedEx issued a statement saying that are innocent and will fight the charges.

Attorney Leslie Ballin said in part, FedEx "should know who they are getting in bed with. Who they were delivering packages for. Who they were charging to deliver those goods for."

Ballin also noted that FedEx should have seen the red flags involving the online pharmacies.

The charges come after a nine year federal investigation into online pharmacies. Last year UPS paid $40 million in a settlement to the government. FedEx could face more than $1 billion dollars in fines.

