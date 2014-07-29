Shooting injures auto body shop employee

(WMC) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis auto body shop that left one person injured.

The shooting happened after 11 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Macon Street, near Jackson Avenue.

Investigators say an employee of Flores Auto Repair was shot in the knee and taken to Regional Medical Center.

Police have no suspects at this point. If you can help police in any way, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274), text 'AWARD' to 274637 or visit www.528cash.org.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.