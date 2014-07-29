Purse snatcher on bike robs women on Beale Street

(WMC) - Memphis police officers are advising women to be on the lookout after a man was arrested for stealing purses and cell phones on Beale Street.

It all started at Third and Beale Monday. Two women flagged down a pair of Memphis Police officers and told them a man on a bicycle stole their purses and cell phones.

Allie Craft and Kalli Autry are wrapping up their college summer break along Beale Street, but after they heard about what happened Monday, they'll be a little more careful with their purses.

"I guess I'm going to hold it more in front of me and be more alert," Autry said.

"It doesn't make you fell great about walking down the street," Craft added.

Police say Michael Green is the man responsible for stealing the purses in this case. He's charged with aggravated robbery.

After committing the crime, police say Green rode off on his bike. He was captured several blocks south of Beale on Pontotoc.

"It's very scary, scary to think about. I mean, it's dangerous," Autry said.

Now, both Craft and Autry say they're changing the way they walk downtown while carrying their purses.

"Stay in groups; stay together; make sure you pay attention to wherever you're going, all your surroundings," Craft advised.

"Definitely be sure to carry my Taser with me and have my phone in my pocket and not my purse, I guess. In case something like this happens," Autry added.