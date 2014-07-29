Police charge babysitter with sexually assaulting child

According to a neighbor, Wallace jumped out of a window and took off running with the children's father came home. (Photo Source: SCSO)

(WMC) - A disturbing story: a little girl assaulted, and the man charged is someone her family believed they could trust.

Neighbors say broken glass around an apartment window is evidence of the unthinkable.

Tuesday, as a 5-year-old little boy played outside, his dad is kept a closer watch on him and his two small daughters.

"I was hearing it all through the wall and was like what. I thought he just hit the girl," neighbor Michael Hines said. "Now we on alert. We don't just leave our kids around. I tell them to come on in before it get dark."

Memphis police say Dontrel Wallace is in jail for reportedly assaulting a 6-year-old little girl he was babysitting inside the apartment.

Police say Wallace was watching five kids while their mother was away. When the children's mother came home, the 6-year-old little girl came out without her clothes.

According to officials, Wallace was under a blanket in his underwear.

"He need to be somewhere in the penitentiary. I hate to say it for anybody to be locked up, but he need to be locked up," added Hines, who says Wallace was a relative of the children's mother.

According to Hines, when the father of the children arrived Wallace jumped through the front window of their apartment and took off running.

Police caught up with Wallace around the corner.

Cautious parent Hines and neighbor says what happened next door is a strong reminder to be extra careful when it comes to his children.

"I don't let them around nobody else without me being around, or I don't have nobody else watch them," he said.

