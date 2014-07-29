Proceeds from Grizzlies license plate go to good cause

(WMC) - Your chance to support the Grizzlies and children from low-income families is here.

The official Memphis Grizzlies license plate is now available at grizzlies.com.

It will cost you $35, and all the proceeds from that will go to the Grizzlies Foundation. The organization uses the power of sports to help transform the lives of children in the Mid-South.

The new Grizzlies plates will be added to the specialty license plates available for Tennessee motorists. The numbers on the plate cannot be customized. Purchasers will be issued numbers at random at the time of purchase.

"I'm excited for our fans to get the opportunity to showcase their support and spirit for the Grizzlies in their communities, and throughout their travels," Grizzlies President of Business Operations Jason Wexler said.