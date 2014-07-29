OkCupid on relationship damage control after user experiments

But the free online dating site OkCupid will more than likely be doing some relationship damage control of its own after announcing on its blog that the company has been experimenting on its members. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Online dating for many singles has become the way to go for meeting compatible people.

This is just the latest online confession to rock the cyberworld.

Facebook announced last month it experimented on members by selecting the types of posts, happy or sad, that users saw on their feeds. Those behind the experiment wanted to see if that affected the posts those members went on to make. This confession caused uproar, and Facebook apologized.

OkCupid announced even more experiments; ones with results could impact your dating life. On the witty blog, the company's president wrote, "Guess what, everybody: if you use the Internet, you're the subject of hundreds of experiment any given time, on every site. That's how websites work."

OkCupid described several of their experiments. As for those pictures you scroll through to find that perfect mate, it turns out they really do matter more than what you say to a possible match.

Now for the most shocking experiment. OkCupid wanted to see if matches were successful largely on the basis of suggestion. The company determines the people you have the most in common with and the website lets you know. For this experiment, the dating site pulled one over on its clients: it labeled low compatibility matches as compatible and vice versa.

The results, according to OkCupid, are the mere suggestion of compatibility is all it takes to heighten interest and start conversations. But if you're an OkCupid user, it has to make you wonder about your previous matches.

