Kohl's asked to stop selling 'knock-off' Jack Daniel's shirt to teens

(WMC) - Could the big-box retailer Kohl's be selling a shirt inspired by Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey to teen girls?

Regardless of store's intention, Brown-Forman Corporation—one of the largest American-owned wine and spirits businesses—sent a letter asking Kohl's to stop selling the shirt.

Spokesman Phil Lynch told The Tennessean that the shirt appears to violate the company's responsible marketing code, which lead to the cease-and-desist request.

"The letter informs Kohl's that the shirt in question is violation of our Jack Daniel's trademark and that it is inappropriate that the shirt that looks like the Jack Daniel's label is being marketed to underage girls," said Lynch, who could not share with letter with WMC Action News 5 by policy. "I can confirm that we have sent a letter to Kohl's asking them to stop selling the Jack Daniel's knock-off shirt."

The brand About A Girl's "Original Los Angeles" design, with similar font and details to Jack's black-and-white label, specifically targets juniors on Kohls.com. Although, the shirt does not mention alcohol.

A couple of summers ago, Brown-Forman's legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to an independent book publisher, saying one of their novel covers was under trademark violations. The letter circulated online because the team said Jack Daniel's was "flattered" by Lazy Fascist Press' "affection for the brand," and they offered to "contribute a reasonable amount" in order to have the design changed in the digital version and re-prints—if quick action was taken.

Brown-Forman told Bloomberg Businessweek that they don't always send letters like they did to the publisher and that the company deals with hundreds of infringement cases a year.

As the oldest registered distillery in the U.S., Jack Daniel's trademark is nearly 150 years old. The brand tweaked its label in 2011, but aside from removing some icons the look remained virtually the same.

WMC Action News 5 reached out Kohl's for further details but has not heard back.

