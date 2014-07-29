Get RiverFit plans to open a fitness park in Tom Lee Park

Construction will start within the next two weeks and should open in September. (Photo Source: Get RiverFit Facebook page)

(WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is sending a High 5 to the Memphis Grizzlies and their unique idea to help get you moving.

The team, along with the group Get RiverFit, plans to transform parts of Tom Lee Park into a fitness park. It will include a soccer field, beach volleyball court, and exercise stations like monkey bars, ropes, and an obstacle course.

The following statement was posted on the Get RiverFit Facebook page:

"Through their charitable foundation and community investment department, the Memphis Grizzlies have been focused on improving the health and fitness of the Memphis community since their very first season.

"RiverFit" is an extension of that work – a way to use our assets and resources to build on all the great momentum in Tom Lee Park, Riverside Drive, and the rest of downtown Memphis.

This is a new approach, inspired by the exciting ‘tactical urbanism' work that has generated so much enthusiasm and activity in our city over the past few years. RiverFit is temporary by design – a project intended to generate data, discussion, and community buy-in.

RiverFit is meant to be used by everyone – free and open to the public after its launch later this year. We look forward to seeing how fitness instructors and trainers make use of the trail just as we're eager to see how families with young children, senior citizens, or other people who may just be beginning to exercise use it!"

Construction will start soon and should open in September. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/RiverFit.

