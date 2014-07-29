Raleigh Community Church of Christ to give away school supplies

(WMC) - Raleigh Community Church of Christ is giving away free school supplies to children in need on August 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guardians must bring proof of children and a state ID to 4748 New Allen Road.

