Grizzlies take interim tag off Chris Wallace, hire new front office VP

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace, who assumed interim responsibility for the franchise's basketball operations after a shake-up, addressed the media Tuesday to talk about the team's next step.

(WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies management is talking to the media one day after announcing CEO Jason Levien and assistant general manager Stu Lash will depart.

Despite Grizzlies shake-up 'goals as a team have not changed'

Wallace kept the title but his duties were cut when Pera bought the team in 2012. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC-TV) - Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera takes the "interim" tag off Chris Wallace's job as General Manager, returning him to the full position he'd held since joining the franchise in 2007.

Wallace kept the title but his duties were cut when Pera bought the team in 2012, installing Jason Levien as CEO. Pera fired Levien in May.

Wallace took part in recruiting and signing new Grizzly Vince Carter and evaluating and drafting rookies Jordan Adams and Jarnell Stokes.

The Grizzlies also add Ed Stefanski for the front office as the team's new Executive Vice President of Player Personnel.

Stefanski held the same or similar roles for the New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors over 14 seasons. Stefanski also served as General Manager of the 76ers.