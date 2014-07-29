Salon worker robberies may be linked, police say

Collierville police say two robberies nearly a month apart may be linked. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Collierville police say two robberies nearly a month apart may be linked. Reportedly, the two incidents both involve beauty professionals who work near the Winchester corridor of southeast Memphis.

The most recent robbery took place on Saturday.

Police say a woman was robbed in her driveway after leaving a salon located on Winchester Road.

"When he rob me ... I am so sad, I am so angry," said the robbery victim, whose identity WMC Action News 5 is concealing.

She says that she did not notice a person follow her home, but police are not ruling this out as a possibility.

She says a man approached her as she walked up the driveway, and she thought he was a salesperson.

"He just take my purse and run away," she said.

She says he got away with $500 and her keys.

Police say this incident and a robbery from last month may be linked. Last month, a 51-year-old woman was shot by a robber in front of her house. She was also leaving work from a beauty shop located near the Winchester corridor.

"Be aware of your surroundings, taking just a few extra seconds to see if someone is possibly following you," Collierville Police Captain Christopher Locke said.

Police are asking for you to call Crime Stoppers if you have any information about these crimes. You can call 901-457-CASH.

