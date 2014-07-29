Diabetic girl reunited with service dog who was essentially stolen

An 11-year-old girl with diabetes is missing her service dog, Major. That's because investigators say a dog trainer won't give him back.

(WMC) - The St. Francis County, Ark. Sheriff is in the process of issuing a governor warrant to extradite a woman accused of stealing a diabetes service dog. The family has been fighting to get the dog

(WMC) - On Tuesday night, a reunion weeks in the making finally happened.

Many of us can relate to the feeling we get when we reunite with loved ones. For Alayna Barnes, the reunion at the Little Rock Airport was just that.

"It was just like, oh my goodness he really [is] here," Alayna said.

Alayna and her family have been fighting to bring her service alert dog home.

"It's been a horrible two weeks for our family. Something we never wanna go through again," said Amanda Barnes, Alayna's mother.

On July 5 the Barnes family put Major on a plane to Colorado with a promise from his trainer that she would work with him to improve his skills. His trainer then refused to give Major back, claiming he was abused.

St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May had Julie Noyes of Arvada, Colo. arrested and charged with felony theft. May had planned to extradite Noyes to Arkansas to face the charges. Last week she agreed to return the dog if the Barnes family agreed to drop all criminal charges against her, which they did.

Major's first stop after the airport was the Cross County Veterinary Clinic in Wynne, Ark., where his veterinarian checked him from head to toe making sure everything checked out before heading home.

"He's so excited to be home," Alayna said.

But less than two minutes into WMC Action News 5's interview with Alayna, Major was back to work, detecting a change in Alayna's insulin levels.

Sure enough, Alayna needed insulin and Major needed praise, a sight that her parents have been hoping to see since Major left in early July.

And while the Barnes family has a lot of unanswered questions, they can breathe easy knowing Alayna's best friend is back by her side.

