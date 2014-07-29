Mother charged with abuse after allegedly choking, beating children

According to Barbara King, Executive Director, of the Exchange Club Family Center, time out is the most effective way to discipline a child. (Photo Source: SCSO)

(WMC) - A Memphis woman is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect after police say she beat her six children with an extension cord, choking one of them.

Neighbors say the family moved into the area two weeks ago. A family friend says Doll Anderson disciplined her children because they left the house and walked to a store about a mile away without telling her.

According to police, the child did not want to be hit with the extension cord so her mother choked her, causing bruising and broken blood vessels in the child's eyes.

Clarence Millbrooks says he saw Anderson with one of her daughters in a headlock.

"It's not a bad thing. It's just a fact. She grabbed what she had to do as a parent to make her kids understand," said Millbrooks. "'I'm a single mother. I'm trying to take care of you. You don't leave the house without telling me.'"

Millbrooks says Anderson generally used a belt for discipline, and saw nothing wrong with it.

"She usually makes them lie down and raps them across the butt. Everybody got whipped with an extension cord."

Barbara King, Executive Director, of the Exchange Club Family Center says, spanking, hitting, anything of the sort is the least effective way to discipline a child.

"Punishment does not accomplish what you're trying to teach a child," said King.

According to King, time out is the most effective way to teach a child.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.