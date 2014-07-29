Pedestrians hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

(WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into them Tuesday night in Memphis.

Three pedestrians were trying to cross the street at Neely Road and Hillview Avenue.

Police say the driver of one car stopped when a man ran into the street. He then rolled his window down and motioned to the women following the man to go ahead and cross the street.

Unfortunately, a car coming the opposite direction did not stop.

The car hit the two women and threw them into the stopped car. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrians has not been charged with any crimes, but the driver who stopped to let the women cross was given a ticket for driving with a suspended license.