Priscilla Presley scheduled to attend groundbreaking for Guest House at Graceland

(WMC) - The groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel, named The Guest House at Elvis' longtime home Graceland, is set for August 14.

The Guest House is said to include 450 rooms, meeting and special events space, two restaurants and a 500-seat theater when it is completed.

The groundbreaking event will take place during Elvis Week, which draws thousands of fans to the icon's home annually to celebrate his life and accomplishments.

Another addition to Elvis Week is that of a multimedia tablet tour featuring the use of iPads while touring the home, narrated by longtime Elvis fan John Stamos.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the rock 'n' roll icon, is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking event.

