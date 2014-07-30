Shooting ends with SUV in front yard of home

(WMC) – Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Wells Station Road.

When WMC Action News 5 crews arrived on the scene around 12:15 a.m. they saw an SUV spun out in someone's front yard. A bullet hole could be seen in the front driver's side door.

Memphis fire dispatchers say they didn't take anyone to the hospital from the scene.

Police have not provided any details.

