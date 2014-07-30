Memphis firefighters investigate house fire

(WMC) – An investigation is underway to determine what caused an early Wednesday morning house fire.

It happened in the 800 block of Pope Street, north of Summer Avenue, around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters say when they got to the scene, flames could be seen coming from the home.

The fire was put out quickly.

No one was hurt, and the homeowner was not home at the time.

