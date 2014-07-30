Subcontractor shocked during renovation at DeSoto County school

(WMC-TV) – A subcontractor was shocked while doing renovations at DeSoto Central High School. He was taken to the hospital, according to Desoto County Schools spokeswoman Katherine Nelson.

The man works with Performance Electric.

The contractor is fine and was quickly released with a clean bill of health.

Nelson said it is required for subcontractors to be taken to the hospital as a precaution in the event of an accident.

