2014 TCAP scores show improvements in SCS

(WMC) - Shelby County Schools performed better on the 2014 TCAP than the 2013 version.

That improvement is in line with scores from across Tennessee.

TCAP is also known as the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program. It is the standardized testing program used in all Tennessee public schools.

In 2014, Shelby County Schools saw the biggest improvement in high school Algebra scores.

"We are very pleased to know we're trending in the right direction," said Superintendent Dorsey Hopson. "However, we cannot rest with slight gains; we must press forward with a more aggressive agenda that increases student achievement at a more rapid rate."

Superintendent Hopson credits the District's success to teacher effectiveness.

Shelby County Schools met 10 of 11 state achievement goals, and saw better than average gains in overall reading and science scores.

To view 2014 district level TCAP scores, go to www.scsk12.org.