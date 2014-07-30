Red Cross faces blood shortage; donations needed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Red Cross faces blood shortage; donations needed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage, and it needs your help.

Blood donations have been on the decline for the last 11 weeks. There are about 80,000 fewer donations.

The Red Cross needs eligible donors with types O negative, B negative, and A negative blood.

Two blood drives will be held in the next week:

Saturday, August 2
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church
5100 Dean Road
Lake Comorant, Miss.

Friday, August 8
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Regions Headquarters
6200 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, Tenn.

