Red Cross faces blood shortage; donations needed

(WMC) - American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage, and it needs your help.

Blood donations have been on the decline for the last 11 weeks. There are about 80,000 fewer donations.

The Red Cross needs eligible donors with types O negative, B negative, and A negative blood.

Two blood drives will be held in the next week:

Saturday, August 2

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dean Hill Missionary Baptist Church

5100 Dean Road

Lake Comorant, Miss.

Friday, August 8

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Regions Headquarters

6200 Poplar Avenue

Memphis, Tenn.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.