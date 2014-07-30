Shelby County sons spend Saturday on mentoring retreat

The organizations say they are dedicated to changing the culture in Shelby County using active, dedicated, and positive men. (Source: FathersForEducation.org)

(WMC) - For seven hours Saturday, Shelby County mothers sent their sons on a mentoring retreat.

The retreat is an annual event hosted by the Fathers for Education and Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students).

The organizations say they are dedicated to changing the culture in Shelby County using active, dedicated, and positive men.

The group of fathers took the young men on a bus ride to LeSuer Ranch in Mississippi. Once there, the boys heard speeches, rode horses and went hiking.

"We want to talk about bullying. We want to talk about self-esteem and how you carry yourself as a young man," Shelby County Commissioner Melvin Burgess said. "We're trying to follow these young men, as far as their grades, their scores, and just what they're doing as young men in the community as a whole."

