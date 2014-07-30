Crash takes rising Mississippi State freshman before his time

Pegram died on his way to work about one week before he was set to start his first year at Mississippi State University. (Photo Source: Friends)

(WMC) - A promising athlete and upcoming college freshman died in a car crash on Monday.

Steven Pegram's friends called him 'Cross.' So it's fitting that his friends went back to where Pegram died and left a cross at his memorial.

Pegram died on his way to work about one week before he was set to start his first year at Mississippi State University.

Pegram played baseball at Tunica Academy. His friends tell WMC Action News 5 that everyone at school knew him.

"I still think he's here. I called him like 10 times last night," Garland Melton said.

Melton and Pegram planned to room together at Mississippi State.

"We were moving in less than 12 days. I mean it still hasn't hit me that he's actually gone."

Friday, Pegram's friends and family will hold a service to say goodbye. All of Tunica Academy is expected to attend.

Pieces of Pegram's truck still sit at the scene of Monday's accident. Investigators are not sure what caused Pegram to lose control of the vehicle.

It's a senseless tragedy that has still not sank in for the people who loved Pegram the most.

"It just still doesn't seem real. It seems like you should be able to text him on Saturday and be like 'One week left. Let's do this thing; let's get ready and go."

