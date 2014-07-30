Two-car crash causes delay on I-240 at Millbranch Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two-car crash causes delay on I-240 at Millbranch Road

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - A two-car crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 240 eastbound at Millbranch Road Wednesday.

One person was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, and one person was detained. A DUI unit responded to the incident. 

