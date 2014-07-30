Firefighter injured in apartment fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighter injured in apartment fire

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A firefighter was injured while working an apartment fire near the Memphis airport.

Heavy smoke was showing from the Bent Tree Apartment shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The firefighter is in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

 

 

Powered by Frankly