Claude Humphrey gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

(WMC-TV) - Terry Bryant has been giving haircuts in Memphis for more than 50 years.



His highest profile client is 70-year old NFL legend Claude Humphrey, who's been coming to Bryant Brothers Barbers for 30 years.

"I wanted to get a professional haircut," Humphrey said.

But Tuesday's haircut was special.

"He's getting a free haircut," Bryant said.

"Oh really?" Humphrey laughed. "Oh wow! The wonders never cease!"



No, not because it's free. But because it's the haircut you'll see on Humphrey Saturday when he's enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He's the first Memphian to wear the gold jacket and get the bronze bust, and it's been a long time coming.

"Four times I've been a finalist, four times I always get right there to the door and just can't get in there," Humphrey said.

Finally this year, Humphrey gets his recognition.

"I picked up the phone and the first thing I heard was, 'Congratulations! You're a Pro Football Hall of Famer,' and boy I tell you what, I damn near dropped the phone," Humphrey said.

Humphrey came from humble beginnings in Memphis at the old Lester High School in Binghampton.

"I never even thought I'd end up in college," he said.

He ended up with 122 sacks in the NFL and an appearance in Super Bowl XV, 33 years ago.

"As soon as I got in the first thing I did was rough, the passer, oh man. The official threw the flag at me, I picked the flag up and threw it back at him," Humphrey said. "I'm not proud of that, that was all done out of raw emotion."

Now, Humphrey gets a second permanent home: the first, in Memphis, with people who love and remember him.

"I feel great to be even working on him to tell you the truth," Bryant said.

His second home is now the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Humphrey and his accomplishments on the field can never fade away.

