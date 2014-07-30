Teenage sisters in ICU after being hit by car

Police say the driver of one car stopped when a man ran into the street. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Two teenage sisters are in the hospital after reportedly being struck by a car as they crossed the street Tuesday night in Memphis.

The accident took place at the intersection of Neely Road and Hillview Avenue.

"It was just a bang, it was just a shock," Witness Peggy Thorton said.

Thorton says she saw the accident happen when she was backing out of her driveway.

"Next thing I knew one was lying next to the curb, and the other was closer to the cars," Thorton said.

Police say the driver of one car stopped when a man ran into the street. He then rolled his window down and motioned to the women following the man to go ahead and cross the street.

Unfortunately, a car coming the opposite direction did not stop. The car hit the two women and threw them into the stopped car.

Family of the victims tell WMC Action News 5 that the women are actually teenage sisters, Kelsey Hollingsworth, 13, and Kari Hollingsworth, 16.

WMC Action News 5 was told the girls have already gone through multiple procedures, and are in the Intensive Care Unit of the Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrians has not been charged with any crimes, but the driver who stopped to let the women cross was given a ticket for driving with a suspended license.

