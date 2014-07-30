Sex trade exposed in the Mid-South; Protect your plastic

Hello WMC Action News 5 viewers,

We hope you are having a wonderful night, and we are looking forward to you joining us for WMC Action News 5 at 10.

A sex trade ring is exposed in the Mid-South; see the loop of four cities that ends in Memphis, and hear from a victim in her own words.

Teenage sisters hit by a car in a terrible accident. Hear from witnesses tonight and how the girls are doing.

Only on 5, Memphis Mayor A C Wharton begins a media blitz about a way to provide city employees with health care despite recent, controversial cuts.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Brown tracks our chances for rain tomorrow.

Smartphone apps designed to protect your plastic! The apps prevent unwanted charges by letting users "turn off" their cards with a simple touch of the screen. But how well do they work? Anna Marie Hartman investigates.

It's your last chance to win a beach bag of summer fun with our Summer Getaway Contest.

We hope you will join us for the latest news, weather, and sports at 10.

Have a great evening.