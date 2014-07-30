Child sex trafficking loop exposed; teen recalls being held captive

Investigators say teenage girls are brought from city to city, and held captive. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A recent investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed a four-city child sex trafficking loop made up of Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, and Birmingham.

Investigators say teenage girls are brought from city to city.

One teen talked about how she was sold into the sex trade at 15 years old. An older man showed her affection, then drugged and took her to an abandoned house.

"I woke up, and I was being raped by everybody in the room," said the teen, whose identity is being concealed by WMC Action News 5. "He chained me to a pole in a basement. I was there a while. He sold me to a gang member. He made me wear heels, made me wear lingerie to the clubs. He made me prostitute myself."

The girl, now 18, was freed when she was arrested and told police about her circumstances. She now lives in Nashville and is working on obtaining her GED.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.