MPD cruiser involved in early morning crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD cruiser involved in early morning crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
This happened just before 2 a.m. at E. H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas Boulevard. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
The crash knocked down a light pole and the front of the cruiser was damaged. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – A Memphis Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash that happened early Thursday morning.

This happened just before 2 a.m. at E. H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

The crash knocked down a light pole; the front of the cruiser was damaged. No one was hurt.

