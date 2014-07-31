MPD cruiser involved in early morning crash

The crash knocked down a light pole and the front of the cruiser was damaged. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

This happened just before 2 a.m. at E. H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas Boulevard. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – A Memphis Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash that happened early Thursday morning.

This happened just before 2 a.m. at E. H. Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

The crash knocked down a light pole; the front of the cruiser was damaged. No one was hurt.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.