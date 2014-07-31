Body found in I-55 Ark. ditch - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Body found in I-55 Ark. ditch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Photo Source: Ben Watson, WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: Ben Watson, WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) – A body was found Thursday near the Interstate 55 exit to Jericho, Arkansas, which is about 17 miles from Memphis.

Arkansas State Police are investigating

Reports are that the body may have been found in a ditch. 

