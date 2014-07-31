Attorney: Mother of baby who tested positive to drugs needs help

Memphis police are looking for a mother after she gave birth to a baby who tested positive to drugs.

(WMC-TV) – A mother arrested for reportedly giving birth to a baby, who tested positive for drugs, says she wanted help with her drug addiction, but she could not get it.

Jamillah Falls was in court Thursday.



Her attorney said his client is working to get sober, and she will need help. Falls will have to be approved for the drug court program and go through several tests and interviews for the next 24 hours.

"Yes, she wants to get custody of her child back and she knows she's got to be clean and sober to do that, so she's willing to do the right thing and get herself clean and sober," said her attorney, William Gosnell.

Investigators say Falls used heroin up to two days before her daughter, Messiah, was born. The baby is still in the intensive care unit with withdrawal and digestive issues, but is expected to recover.

And affidavit describes Falls as a repeat drug user. It says she is unfit to care for her daughter. Falls is charged with two counts of assault, bodily harm. Her bond was set at $100,000.

