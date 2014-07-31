2 teens charged with first-degree murder in Rhodes Ave. shooting

Memphis police responded to a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Rhodes Avenue.

(WMC) – Memphis police are on the scene of a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Rhodes Avenue, near the intersection of Getwell Road. Officers were called to the scene around 9:15 Tuesday morning. WMC

(WMC) – Two 17 year olds are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Keith Blevins.

On Tuesday, July 22, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Rhodes Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Blevins on the floor of a bedroom in the back of the house. He had been shot and was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, homicide investigators identified the suspects. Both suspects are juveniles; WMC Action News 5 will not report their names unless they are charged as adults.

Both 17-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and first-degree murder in perpetration of a burglary.

