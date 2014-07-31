Sheriff: 4-year-old nearly dies from abuse in McNairy County

A 4-year-old child was reportedly abused nearly to death Thursday morning in McNairy County, Tenn. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Initial reports said the child was killed as a result of abuse. McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck says the child is "near death."

According to the sheriff, the boy lives in Adamsville with his father and his father's girlfriend. The boy had old injuries and brain injuries.

The boy was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital when he started having seizures.

"They identified that he did have a severe head injury, and also that there were some indications of maybe some long-term abuse that had been going as far as some bruising, different levels of healing at different stages, colors and things," Buck said.



Deputies arrested the father and his girlfriend. The child's parents just divorced, and the couple moved into a rental home three months ago from Iuka, Miss.

The landlord let a WMC Action News 5 crew in the house. There was a plaque on the wall saying, "The world's a better place because you're my dad." Also, there were family photos on the walls and a search warrant left on the counter by investigators. It says they were looking for evidence of child abuse.



The girlfriend is 18 weeks pregnant, according to Buck.

