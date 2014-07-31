Kitty council, cuddle commission: These animals want you to vote

Go to the polls and be informed! WMC Action News 5 wants to make it easy for you.

Go to the polls and be informed! WMC Action News 5 wants to make it easy for you.

The fee will be even lower, at $25, if you show your "I Voted" sticker. (Photo Source: Phillip Van Zandt Photography)

(WMC) - Adorable cats and dogs are campaigning hard this election season to win your heart.

As the general election approaches, Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County launched a campaign featuring adoption candidates in need of a loving home. You can see all the animals featured here: http://bit.ly/Xl4cxd.

From Lady Godiva for Catnip Clerk to Vote Deb Speaker of the Dog House, each animal in the running will have a reduced adoption fee of $50 until election day on August 7. All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

And the fee will be even lower, at $25, if you show your "I Voted" sticker.

The Humane Society encourages you to vote. If you need guidance determining the animal-friendly candidates are check out Safeguarding Animals through Voting on Facebook.

For full coverage on candidates, where to vote, and more, visit WMC Action News 5's guide—where you can learn everything about the general election in under 5 minutes: http://bit.ly/1oeN81a.

Get the latest from Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Copyright 2014 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.