New NCRM president ready to step in place

(WMC) - No matter what brings you, the National Civil Rights Museum is liable to bring out emotions.

"It's important to know the struggles that normal people actually went through during those times," visitor Sandra Calvin said.

The next president says she plans on preserving the quality of the museum.

"It lends itself to giving people a physical, spiritual, experience," incoming president Terri Lee Freeman said.

Freeman will takeover her new position as president in November. It's a job that has been held by current president Beverly Robertson for 16 years.

Like her predecessor, Freeman says she wants to find ways to take the museum experience from behind the walls and into the community.

"What good is a museum if it's only to house artifacts," Freeman said.

Freeman has a background in both corporate and community communications, and she served as president of the Community Foundation in Washington, DC.

"I'm excited about it, I'm scared to death," Freeman said.

"I don't plan on being too far away from the National Civil Rights Museum, but I won't be in her way," Robertson said.

