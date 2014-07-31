Motte up for 2014 Branch Rickey Award

(WMC) - Cardinals closer Jason Motte is getting recognition for his efforts off the field.



Motte is up for the 2014 Branch Rickey Award, awarded to major leaguers for exceptional community service.

Among his efforts, Motte and his wife continue to raise money via their "strike out" Cancer with Jason Motte foundation, created to provide care and comfort those affected directly or indirectly by cancers of all kinds.

He created "K Cancer" T-shirts in 2013 to raise money for cancer research. He recruited one player from each MLB team to join the effort. To date, $85,000 has been raised.

He is involved with the "Homers for Health" and "K's for Kids" programs that allow fans to pledge money for each home run or strikeout by many players. More than $1,000,000 has been raised.

He regularly visits cancer patients at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center, Children's Hospital and Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, as well as St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis.

Right now, Motte is second in the voting.

To vote for Motte, go to https://www.facebook.com/BranchRickeyAwards?sk=app_515720611858523.

