Driver of stolen vehicle runs from police

(WMC) – During a traffic stop, a driver fled from police into a wooded area in Frayser.

The vehicle police pulled over was stolen, according to a report.

Police were searching for the driver near Overton Crossing Street and Burnham Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police did not have any updates as of Thursday night. 

