Woman robbed at gunpoint in parking lot; police search for culprits

(WMC) - The Stonegate apartment complex in Raleigh is gated, but that didn't stop two men from robbing a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot.

Memphis police officers hope surveillance photos from a gas station on Austin Peay Highway will help them catch the culprits.

Police believe the two men drove away in an Altima after robbing the victim, who was walking through the parking lot. Afterward, police say the two men used the woman's debit card to get gas.

"Unfortunately, crime is high in some places, and it's not just here, this is everywhere, happening all over," said Denina Henderson, who has worked across the street for years.

Despite feeling safe, Henderson says she is changing the way she does things as a result of the recent crime.

"We'll be more cautious about doors being locked at times clients are just coming in and out," she said.

According to police, one man robbed the woman while the other acted as a lookout.

"Scripture tells us to watch and pray, and that's my biggest advice," Henderson added. "Continue to pray however, and still look out over your shoulder, pay attention to what you're doing, don't go the same way all the time, don't do the same routines."

Henderson says she sees police patrolling the area frequently, but hopes after this incident, there will be an even greater police presence.

If you recognize those two men in the photo, or the car, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

