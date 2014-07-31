Woman admits to dumping trash after police reveal surveillance footage

Carl Fisher is fed up with people dumping garbage behind his home. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC-TV) – After more than 30 years of people dumping trash in a Memphis neighborhood, neighbors say action is being taken.

Carl Fisher is fed up with people dumping garbage behind his home. Recently, the sheriff's office has taken a new approach to stop the illegal dumping, and it's already working.

"They know where they're going," he said. "Everybody just comes in there and dumps their garbage."

On Wednesday, Shelby County deputies arrested Amy Bazarte, 29, for criminal littering.

According to an affidavit, she denied dumping her trash at two locations. She said she pays "Lil' Mike" to haul her trash.

But deputies had two pieces of evidence against her.

The first piece of evidence is from late June when someone went through the 12 trash bags left on the side of Ramsey Road. They found a piece of mail with her address on it.

Second, newly installed cameras captured video of her car pulling up behind Fisher's house.

There are multiple no dumping signs posted in the area. But according to the affidavit, Bazarte dumped multiple trash bags and mattresses anyway. When deputies showed her the pictures, they say she admitted to dumping at both locations.

Both incidents required a clean-up crew to bring out equipment to remove the large amounts of trash and litter.

Bazarte was not available for comment when WMC Action News 5 Lauren Squires went by her listed address.

