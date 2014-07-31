A Better Mid-South: Giving your help to children

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Action News 5 general manager:



(WMC) - Something very special is happening in the Mid-South Friday afternoon.

It's called Samaritans Feet Shoe Distribution.

Each year, Lipscomb and Pitts organizes this event with Streets Ministries.

This effort provides kids with new shoes, socks, and school supplies.

The kids in most need have already been selected by Streets Ministries and the supplies have been bought.

But they still need your help. Can you give some time?

This will happen from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Streets Ministries, 1304 North Graham Street.

You can help with registration, greeting the kids, organizing shoes, washing feet, playing games, handing out snacks, and showing lots of love.

Do you want to tell me about something good going on in the Mid-South? Email me at abettermid-south@wmctv.com or go to my Facebook page, search for A Better Mid-South, like my page and leave me a message there.

Giving your help to the children in our community will make this A Better Mid-South.

