Cardinals deal Craig for Lackey

(WMC) - Change of address forms were in high demand as the Major League Baseball trading deadline drew to a close Thursday.

The St. Louis Cardinals deal outfielder Allen Craig and right-hander Joe Kelly to the Boston Red Sox for right-hander John Lackey.

Craig's production has fallen off this season, batting just .237 with seven homeruns and 44 RBIs.

Kelly is 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA in seven starts.

The Cardinals are desperate for pitching with Michael Wacha on the 60-day DL, and Shelby Miller and Carlos Martinez struggling to get deep into their starts.

In Lackey, the Cards get Boston's number 2 starter in the Red Sox rotation. He's 11-7 with a 3.60 ERA.

It's the second deal in as many days for the Cardinals, who acquired Justin Masterson from Cleveland for a minor leaguer on Wednesday.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.