Ole Miss ranked nationally

(WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked 19th in the nation.



That's with the release of the AMWAY Coaches Pre-Season Top 25 College Football poll.



Ole Miss has a luxury most conference teams don't, an incumbent starting QB, in Bo Wallace who's thrown for more than 3,000 yards and is on several pre-season watch lists.

Florida State tops the list after it's national championship season.

Florida State received 1,543 overall points and earned 56 of a possible 62 first-place votes in the poll, which was released Thursday. Alabama was second in the poll despite not receiving any first-place votes. Rounding out the top five were Oklahoma, Oregon and Auburn with the first-ever playoff looming at the end season.



Ohio State was sixth, UCLA seventh, Michigan State eighth, South Carolina ninth and Baylor 10th.

To view the full poll, go to http://www.usatoday.com/sports/ncaaf/polls/smg-usat/2014/1/

