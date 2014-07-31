Student drugged, robbed, beaten after 'pink drink' on Beale

An Oklahoma college student was drugged, robbed, and beaten during a weekend trip to Memphis. (Photo Source: Victim)

(WMC) - An Oklahoma college student was drugged, robbed, and beaten during a weekend trip to Memphis.

It started with a "Mickey" on Beale Street and ended with the victim in jail. At times he says he felt like a zombie.

WMC Action News 5 is keeping this 18-year-old's identity concealed, for the purpose of this story his name is "Sam."

Sam was in a hospital bed hours after a nightmarish chain of events last weekend that left his head bruised and bloodied, his feet bandaged. It all started innocently enough with a pink drink on Beale Street.

"I can't get into any bars because I'm only 18," Sam said during a phone interview from his home in Oklahoma. "So these guys I met offered me a drink."

Sam was in Memphis from Oklahoma on a fraternity rush trip.

"And after that first drink everything was blurry," said Sam. "After that I don't remember much," he added.

Memphis police say the young men in surveillance photos released Thursday convinced Sam to go with them on a ride in a white Ford Ranger pick-up.

Among the stops was the Shell station near McLemore Avenue and Third Street, where Sam bought items for multiple people before he was robbed and beaten nearby.

"They took everything," Sam said. "My shoes, my wallet, even my watch off my wrist ... So, I must have been pretty knocked out because it even takes me a minute to take off, you know."

Sam ended up at a South Memphis apartment complex. He was so out of it, he even broke into one of the units. Fortunately for him, the homeowner simply called police.

"Have no idea, like no memory of running or breaking into this lady's window," Sam said.

While police search for the suspects who robbed him, Sam hopes his ordeal serves as a lesson.

"Don't accept any drink from anybody you don't know," he said.

Call Crime-Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you recognize the suspects.

