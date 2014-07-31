Former homeless families lose everything in fire

A firefighter was injured while working an apartment fire near the Memphis airport.

A fire at the Bent Tree Apartments Wednesday afternoon left two former homeless families displaced and needing help. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A fire at the Bent Tree Apartments on Wednesday afternoon left two former homeless families displaced and needing help.

The two families are involved with Agape Family Services Families in Transition Program. The program houses homeless women and their children until they can get back on their feet.

"In this fire they have lost everything," Agape Family Services Executive Director David Jordan said.

Jordan says these families will be re-housed, but the organization needs help providing essential household items for the family.

"They don't have bedding, any of their furniture in the apartment, the school supplies that was provided, that is gone now," Jordan said.

He hopes the community will step in and donate.

If you would like to donate, you can contact the Agape Family Services at 901-323-3600.

